Iraqi national without valid visa held at India-Nepal border in Bihar

PATNA: An Iraqi national was arrested while attempting to cross over into Nepal from the India-Nepal border near Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district late on Saturday evening, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The individual, identified as Bara Fauzi Hamid Al Bayati, a resident of Al Dora in Baghdad, had reportedly been staying in Indian territory since June 16 this year without a valid visa. Authorities are now investigating how he managed to enter the country and remain undetected for several days.

A senior police officer in East Champaran stated that Al Bayati was detained at the Raxaul border while attempting to cross into Nepal to catch a flight from Kathmandu to Saudi Arabia. “He was detained after his behaviour raised suspicion,” the officer said.

Kishan Kumar Paswan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Haraiya police station, confirmed that the Iraqi national was not in possession of any valid documents permitting entry into India. Although Al Bayati claimed to be an engineer, officials have yet to determine his true purpose for entering the country, Paswan added.