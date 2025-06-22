Iraqi national without valid visa held at India-Nepal border in Bihar

PATNA: An Iraqi national was arrested while attempting to cross over into Nepal from the India-Nepal border near Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district late on Saturday evening, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The individual, identified as Bara Fauzi Hamid Al Bayati, a resident of Al Dora in Baghdad, had reportedly been staying in Indian territory since June 16 this year without a valid visa. Authorities are now investigating how he managed to enter the country and remain undetected for several days.
A senior police officer in East Champaran stated that Al Bayati was detained at the Raxaul border while attempting to cross into Nepal to catch a flight from Kathmandu to Saudi Arabia. “He was detained after his behaviour raised suspicion,” the officer said.
Kishan Kumar Paswan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Haraiya police station, confirmed that the Iraqi national was not in possession of any valid documents permitting entry into India. Although Al Bayati claimed to be an engineer, officials have yet to determine his true purpose for entering the country, Paswan added.
A case has been registered against the foreign national, who is currently being interrogated by both state and central investigative agencies. Officials from Military Intelligence, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have been alerted to the incident.
This is not the first such case from the region. Earlier this year, six other foreign nationals five Chinese citizens and one American were arrested near the Raxaul border. Four Chinese nationals were detained on May 7, and another on June 3. The American citizen, identified as Eitan Ben Shahar, was arrested near the Indian Customs Office in Raxaul on April 25.
Meanwhile, security measures along the India-Nepal border in Bihar have been stepped up ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October-November. Bihar Director General of Police Vijay Kumar recently reviewed the law and order situation in districts adjoining the international border.