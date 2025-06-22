Pahalgam attackers still at large, forces on high alert ahead of Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: With the Pahalgam terror suspects still absconding, intelligence agencies have issued a fresh alert warning of a possible attack during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. According to sources, actionable inputs have been shared with ground troops and local police units to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.
In their report to the government, intelligence agencies have named The Resistance Front (TRF) a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as the group responsible for the recent Pahalgam attack and indicated that it may be planning another strike during the Yatra.
Senior officials in charge of the Amarnath Yatra security grid confirmed that forces have been “strategically deployed along the route to ensure rapid response capabilities across all key points.”
However, concern remains high as the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are still at large. Security officials suspect the militants could be hiding in the Pir Panjal jungle region and may be planning further attacks.
It is worth noting that Pahalgam is one of the two main routes for pilgrims to access the Holy Cave, with approximately 15,000 pilgrims expected to use it daily. The alternative Baltal route is also expected to handle a similar volume of devotees.
In light of the security threat, senior government officials are closely monitoring developments. Last week, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director General of the CRPF GP Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparedness of security arrangements for the Yatra.
Due to the elevated risk, the area has been declared a no-fly zone, and helicopter services for pilgrims have been suspended for this year. Authorities have divided the region into smaller security zones and further segmented these into pockets, each under the vigilance of multiple agencies for comprehensive coverage.
An advisory has also been issued for all intending pilgrims, stating that helicopter services will not be available. Pilgrims will have to reach the Holy Cave Shrine on foot or by using pony or palki (palanquin) services, in compliance with the no-fly restrictions now in place.