Pahalgam attackers still at large, forces on high alert ahead of Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: With the Pahalgam terror suspects still absconding, intelligence agencies have issued a fresh alert warning of a possible attack during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. According to sources, actionable inputs have been shared with ground troops and local police units to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.

In their report to the government, intelligence agencies have named The Resistance Front (TRF) a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as the group responsible for the recent Pahalgam attack and indicated that it may be planning another strike during the Yatra.

Senior officials in charge of the Amarnath Yatra security grid confirmed that forces have been “strategically deployed along the route to ensure rapid response capabilities across all key points.”

However, concern remains high as the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are still at large. Security officials suspect the militants could be hiding in the Pir Panjal jungle region and may be planning further attacks.