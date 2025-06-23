AAP wins Visavadar, BJP sweeps Kadi: Gujarat bypolls deliver mixed mandate

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes political showdown, the Gujarat by-elections delivered a split verdict with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tightening its grip in Visavadar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) consolidating its dominance in Kadi.

The results, declared after intense multi-round counting, reflected voter sentiment across two politically charged constituencies and carried larger implications for both regional and national equations.

In Visavadar, AAP’s Gopal Italia scripted a decisive victory, defeating BJP’s Kirit Patel by a margin of 17,554 votes. Italia garnered 75,942 votes, while Patel trailed with 58,388. Congress nominee Nitin Ranpariya managed a distant third with just 5,501 votes, and 1,716 votes went to NOTA.

From the very first round of counting at 8 am on Monday, Italia held a steady lead, never relinquishing ground. His win signals AAP’s firm hold over the Visavadar seat — a constituency that has traditionally been a bastion of opposition politics. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani, who switched allegiance to the BJP. Ironically, the party he defected to failed to reclaim the seat.