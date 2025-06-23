Bangladesh envoy proposes joint geo-biodiversity survey with West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md. Riaz Hamidullah, at Nabanna, the state’s administrative headquarters. The meeting, which lasted around 45 minutes, was described by officials as warm and cordial, though no formal briefing was held by either party immediately afterwards.

According to highly placed sources at Nabanna, the High Commissioner proposed a joint survey on geo-diversity and biodiversity, citing the ecological and environmental similarities between West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The meeting came in the backdrop of a recent incident of vandalism at the historic Kachari House in Sirajganj, Bangladesh a site closely associated with Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to ensure a thorough investigation, highlighting the matter as one of international and cultural significance.