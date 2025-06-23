Bangladesh envoy proposes joint geo-biodiversity survey with West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md. Riaz Hamidullah, at Nabanna, the state’s administrative headquarters. The meeting, which lasted around 45 minutes, was described by officials as warm and cordial, though no formal briefing was held by either party immediately afterwards.
According to highly placed sources at Nabanna, the High Commissioner proposed a joint survey on geo-diversity and biodiversity, citing the ecological and environmental similarities between West Bengal and Bangladesh.
The meeting came in the backdrop of a recent incident of vandalism at the historic Kachari House in Sirajganj, Bangladesh a site closely associated with Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to ensure a thorough investigation, highlighting the matter as one of international and cultural significance.
Sources indicated that during Monday’s discussions, High Commissioner Hamidullah assured the Chief Minister that the incident was a local law and order issue, with no political or religious motives behind it.
Later in the evening, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata issued an official press release confirming the meeting. It stated that Chief Minister Banerjee expressed her strong hope for strengthening the traditional relationship between the people of West Bengal and Bangladesh.
“In the courtesy call held in a very warm and cordial atmosphere, the Chief Minister requested the High Commissioner to convey her greetings to Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor, Professor Dr Yunus, and the people of Bangladesh,” the release noted. It also highlighted that this was the first courtesy call by the newly appointed High Commissioner of Bangladesh to an Indian Chief Minister.
During the meeting, Banerjee emphasised the deep linguistic, cultural, and spiritual bonds shared by West Bengal and Bangladesh, which she said transcend economic and commercial ties. She reiterated her intent to continue engaging with Bangladesh in the future.
As a gesture of goodwill, the High Commissioner presented the Chief Minister with a traditional sari and Bengali sweets. The meeting was also attended by Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, Acting Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, and West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.
High Commissioner Hamidullah arrived in Kolkata on Monday morning for a three-day visit.