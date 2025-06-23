Meghalaya honeymoon murder: victim’s family to seek narco test of wife and key accused

BHOPAL: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, the young Indore-based transporter who was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya on 23 May, is preparing to move the Meghalaya High Court to demand Narco Analysis Tests for Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and co-accused Raj Kushwah.

Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, confirmed on Monday that the family has already consulted advocates in Meghalaya and will soon file a petition. “We believe the exact motive behind my brother’s killing is still unclear. Sonam and Raj have given conflicting statements during police interrogation, seemingly to mislead investigators and shield one another,” Vipin said.

The family will also request a court-monitored probe into the alleged business dealings between Sonam and Raj, which came to light through Sonam’s brother, Govind. “Govind recently told us that Sonam and Raj had started a firm—originally intended to be his venture early this year. They allegedly operated it through a bank account in the name of Raj’s mother, Chunni Devi, with transactions of around ₹7.5–8 lakh,” Vipin added.