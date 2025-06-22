Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Two more arrested in MP for destroying crucial evidence

BHOPAL: Two more arrests have been made in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of Indore-based transporter Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed on May 23 during a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Police, with assistance from local authorities, have arrested Indore-based building contractor Shilom James and private security guard Balveer Ahirwar from Indore and Ashok Nagar districts respectively. The duo has been accused of destroying a black trolley bag left behind by the prime conspirator, Sonam Raghuvanshi Raja’s widow, at a rented flat in Indore. The bag reportedly contained crucial evidence related to the murder.

James was apprehended on Saturday night while attempting to flee to Bhopal, whereas Ahirwar was arrested on Sunday morning from his native village in the Shadora area of Ashok Nagar district. Both men will be produced before a local court in Indore and taken on transit remand to Meghalaya for further investigation.

With these arrests, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to seven. Among them are the deceased’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her employee and alleged lover Raj Kushwah, and three hired killers who carried out the murder at Sonam and Raj’s behest in Sohra (Cherrapunjee), Meghalaya.