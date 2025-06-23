RSS announces annual meet date ahead of BJP's national president selection

NEW DELHI: As the BJP gears up for the selection of its new national president, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also decided to hold its annual national level Prant Pracharak (provincial in-charge Pracharak) meeting in New Delhi from July 4 to 6 this year. The RSS will conduct the meeting at its Delhi based headquarter named as ‘Keshav kunj’.

The RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (All India Publicity Chief) Sunil Ambekar, officially confirming this, said, "All Prant-pracharaks, Sah-prant pracharaks and Kshetra (Regional - unit of 3-4 provinces) pracharaks, and Sah-kshetra pracharaks will be attending this meet."

The RSS' organisational structure consists of 11 regions and 46 prants.

According to an official statement of RSS issued on Monday, Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantris (national level organising secretaries) of RSS and other allied organisations will also be attending this meeting.

After the March 2025 Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), different level training camps were organised nationwide in April, May and June.

"This is regarded as an important meeting to discuss the implementation plan for the upcoming year," said Ambekar.