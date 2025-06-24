At SCO NSA meet, Doval calls out double standards in fight against terror, urges action against LeT, JeM

NEW DELHI: In a forceful address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Security Advisers’ meeting in Beijing, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval urged member states to take decisive and coordinated action against terrorism, including cross-border attacks. Calling out “double standards” in the global fight against terror, Doval asserted that terrorism in any form, especially cross-border terrorism, is a crime against humanity.

In an indirect reference to Pakistan’s history of sheltering and sponsoring terrorism, Doval emphasised the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable. He called for SCO countries to dismantle terror ecosystems and ensure justice for victims of terrorism. He specifically urged action against UN-designated terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), ISIS, and Al-Qaeda and their affiliates.

Proposing concrete steps to bolster the regional security architecture, Doval called for joint efforts to counter radicalisation that fuels terrorism, separatism and extremism. He also advocated for coordinated information operations to combat extremist ideologies that threaten regional peace and cohesion.