At SCO NSA meet, Doval calls out double standards in fight against terror, urges action against LeT, JeM

NEW DELHI: In a forceful address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Security Advisers’ meeting in Beijing, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval urged member states to take decisive and coordinated action against terrorism, including cross-border attacks. Calling out “double standards” in the global fight against terror, Doval asserted that terrorism in any form, especially cross-border terrorism, is a crime against humanity.
In an indirect reference to Pakistan’s history of sheltering and sponsoring terrorism, Doval emphasised the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable. He called for SCO countries to dismantle terror ecosystems and ensure justice for victims of terrorism. He specifically urged action against UN-designated terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), ISIS, and Al-Qaeda and their affiliates.
Proposing concrete steps to bolster the regional security architecture, Doval called for joint efforts to counter radicalisation that fuels terrorism, separatism and extremism. He also advocated for coordinated information operations to combat extremist ideologies that threaten regional peace and cohesion.
During the meeting, Doval briefed member states on India’s recent Operation Sindoor, launched to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and deter future attacks. He noted that India’s response had been measured and non-escalatory, focused solely on safeguarding national security.
Doval’s strong pitch for counter-terror cooperation came just over six weeks after India conducted precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.
On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, NSA Doval also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two discussed key aspects of the India-China relationship, which has faced serious challenges since the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides reviewed recent developments and stressed the importance of improving overall bilateral ties. They also agreed on the need to strengthen people-to-people engagement as part of efforts to stabilise and rebuild the relationship.