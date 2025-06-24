India welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, offers to 'play its part' in ensuring regional peace

NEW DELHI: India has welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, expressing deep concern over recent hostilities and reiterating its readiness to “play its part” in promoting dialogue and long-term stability in the region.
Acknowledging the role of the United States and Qatar in securing the truce, the External Affairs Ministry emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable solution to the multiple conflicts that confront West Asia.
“We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar,” a statement issued by the MEA said.
“While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about,” it added.
India also stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement over military escalation. “We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region,” said the MEA.
Underscoring its diplomatic commitment, the ministry stated: “India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability.” The ceasefire follows a rapid escalation of violence, including missile strikes and retaliatory attacks, that threatened to spiral into a broader regional crisis with global repercussions.
Meanwhile, a total of 594 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Israel so far under Operation Sindhu, amid escalating tensions in the region.
Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft have played a key role in the evacuation efforts, transporting stranded citizens via Jordan and Egypt. These Indian nationals had crossed over from Israel into these neighboring countries by land before being airlifted. Two flights from Iran too landed in Delhi today.