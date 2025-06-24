Nation

Indus Waters Treaty row: India seeks pause in Kishanganga, Ratle dispute proceeding

The government, in a letter to World Bank neutral expert Michel Lino, sought suspension of Pakistan’s August submissions and joint talks scheduled for November.
The Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project (850 MW) on the Chenab River in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, is progressing rapidly, especially after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
The Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project (850 MW) on the Chenab River in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, is progressing rapidly, especially after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
NEW DELHI: India has formally requested a pause in proceedings related to disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects, as it seeks to take control over its western river systems under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), officials on Tuesday said.

The government has in a letter addressed to World Bank-appointed neutral expert Michel Lino called for the suspension of the agreed work programme that outlines Pakistan's written submissions by August and joint discussions scheduled for November.

India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The World Bank has not yet issued a response.

