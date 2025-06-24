Indus Waters Treaty row: India seeks pause in Kishanganga, Ratle dispute proceeding

NEW DELHI: India has formally requested a pause in proceedings related to disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects, as it seeks to take control over its western river systems under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), officials on Tuesday said.

The government has in a letter addressed to World Bank-appointed neutral expert Michel Lino called for the suspension of the agreed work programme that outlines Pakistan's written submissions by August and joint discussions scheduled for November.

India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The World Bank has not yet issued a response.