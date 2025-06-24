NCW seeks report on death of girl in bomb blast after Trinamool victory in West Bengal's Kaliganj

“The police must answer. Why weren’t they alert? There has clearly been negligence. I have questioned the Superintendent of Police and the Commission expects a full report within 72 hours,” Ms Majumdar added.

Political leaders from the Congress, the Left Front, and the BJP visited the victim’s family on Tuesday to offer condolences and demand justice.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Subhankar Sarkar condemned the incident and blamed the police. “The police are functioning at the behest of a particular political party. Those responsible must be punished immediately,” he said.

Nadia district BJP president Arjun Biswas also criticised the ruling party, stating, “The Trinamool Congress government treats minorities merely as vote banks. How can someone responsible for the death of a child go unpunished?”

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three more individuals in connection with the blast, bringing the total number of arrests to four. Investigations are ongoing.