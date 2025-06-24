NCW seeks report on death of girl in bomb blast after Trinamool victory in West Bengal's Kaliganj

KOLKATA: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police in Nadia district, West Bengal, regarding the tragic death of a Class IV student, Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb blast allegedly orchestrated by Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants. The incident occurred shortly before the official announcement of Trinamool candidate Alifa Ahmed’s victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll on Monday.
NCW member Archana Majumdar raised serious concerns about police conduct and demanded accountability. “The mother has lost her daughter the biggest treasure in her life. Whose fault is this? A life was lost just to celebrate the victory of a vote!” she said on Tuesday.
“The police must answer. Why weren’t they alert? There has clearly been negligence. I have questioned the Superintendent of Police and the Commission expects a full report within 72 hours,” Ms Majumdar added.
Political leaders from the Congress, the Left Front, and the BJP visited the victim’s family on Tuesday to offer condolences and demand justice.
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Subhankar Sarkar condemned the incident and blamed the police. “The police are functioning at the behest of a particular political party. Those responsible must be punished immediately,” he said.
Nadia district BJP president Arjun Biswas also criticised the ruling party, stating, “The Trinamool Congress government treats minorities merely as vote banks. How can someone responsible for the death of a child go unpunished?”
Meanwhile, the police have arrested three more individuals in connection with the blast, bringing the total number of arrests to four. Investigations are ongoing.