Two persons detained in Srinagar for installing US, Israeli flags

SRINAGAR: Amid military skirmishes between Israel and Iran, police detained two persons for installing US and Israeli flags at Shia Muslims dominated locality in Srinagar outskirts.

“Acting on credible inputs including visual evidence indicating the installation of US and Israel flags, Police launched a prompt investigation using various techniques and ground-level verification at Balhama area in Srinagar,” a police spokesperson said.

Balhama area is a Shia Muslims dominated area and installation of US and Israeli flags had come after the US had joined Israel in targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities.