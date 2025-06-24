Two persons detained in Srinagar for installing US, Israeli flags

SRINAGAR: Amid military skirmishes between Israel and Iran, police detained two persons for installing US and Israeli flags at Shia Muslims dominated locality in Srinagar outskirts.
“Acting on credible inputs including visual evidence indicating the installation of US and Israel flags, Police launched a prompt investigation using various techniques and ground-level verification at Balhama area in Srinagar,” a police spokesperson said.
Balhama area is a Shia Muslims dominated area and installation of US and Israeli flags had come after the US had joined Israel in targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities.
“During the course of investigation, 6-7 suspects were identified and questioned by police. The sustained interrogation led to the confirmation of involvement of three individuals,” the police spokesman aid.
Police identified the three accused as Mohsin Ali Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Amir Ali Dar, all residents of Balhama.
“Two of the accused have been detained while efforts are underway to apprehend the third accused,” police spokesman said.
The act, he said, is being seen as a deliberate attempt to provoke public sentiment, disturb communal harmony, and propagate anti-social narratives.
“Legal action under relevant provisions of law has been initiated against the accused,” police said.