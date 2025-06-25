Bihar to grant arms licences to Panchayat representatives amid rising attacks

PATNA: In a significant move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Bihar government has decided to issue arms licences to representatives of the three-tier panchayati raj institutions across the state.
The decision follows a series of violent attacks on panchayat representatives, particularly mukhiyas (panchayat heads). The state government has directed all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to begin processing arms licence applications from elected panchayat members.
However, the directive emphasises that the established rules for verifying arms licence applications must be strictly adhered to. The verification process should be completed promptly and without unnecessary delay, the government noted.
The proposal, initiated by the Panchayati Raj Department, received approval during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar instructed officials to expedite the licensing process, treating applications from panchayat representatives as a priority.
The move comes in the wake of several high-profile killings. Just last week, a mukhiya and his aide were shot dead in Lakhisarai district while returning home from a function. In February, Mahesh Mishra, Deputy Mukhiya of Chiraila Panchayat in Gaya district and a JD(U) block secretary, was murdered.
Similar incidents, including murder attempts and threats, have been reported from multiple districts such as Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Saran, Bhojpur, Jamui, and Nawada. Concerned by the deteriorating security situation, panchayat representatives had previously met senior state officials to demand protection.
This measure adds to a series of steps taken by the state government to support local representatives ahead of elections expected in October–November this year. Allowances for panchayat members have already been increased.
In another key decision, the government has approved the construction of marriage halls in every panchayat for the weddings of women from economically weaker backgrounds. A budget of Rs 4,026 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme, which will be implemented through 'Jeevika Didis', members of local women’s self-help groups.