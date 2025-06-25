Bihar to grant arms licences to Panchayat representatives amid rising attacks



PATNA: In a significant move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Bihar government has decided to issue arms licences to representatives of the three-tier panchayati raj institutions across the state.

The decision follows a series of violent attacks on panchayat representatives, particularly mukhiyas (panchayat heads). The state government has directed all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to begin processing arms licence applications from elected panchayat members.

However, the directive emphasises that the established rules for verifying arms licence applications must be strictly adhered to. The verification process should be completed promptly and without unnecessary delay, the government noted.

The proposal, initiated by the Panchayati Raj Department, received approval during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar instructed officials to expedite the licensing process, treating applications from panchayat representatives as a priority.