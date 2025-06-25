No Indian will ever forget how spirit of Constitution was violated: PM Modi on Emergency

Congress leaders should 'repent' on June 25 every year: Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the Congress leaders should "repent" on June 25 every year, as he recalled the imposition of Emergency under the party's rule on this day 50 years ago.

Taking a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Scindia on Tuesday said nothing can be achieved by just "roaming around" with a copy of the Constitution.

He also accused the Congress of playing politics over Babasaheb Ambedkar, a day after the party leaders staged a protest seeking the installation of the statue of the Constitution's chief architect on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior bench.

The minister said the Grand Old Party had defeated Ambedkar in elections by fielding a candidate against him.

"The political party which trampled Babasaheb's Constitution through a dark chapter on June 25, 1975 (when Emergency was imposed) is now talking about the Constitution.

Nothing can be achieved by just roaming around with the (copy of) Constitution in hand.

The Constitution has to be kept alive in the soul," Scindia told reporters.

The BJP MP further said the Congress and its leaders should repent on June 25 every year.

"The party which fielded a candidate against Ambedkar and defeated him in elections, the party whose government removed Babasaheb from the council of ministers, is now glorifying him. This is akin to a thief scolding a police officer," he added.

