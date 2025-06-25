Nuclear power plant to be set up in Bihar: Khattar

PATNA: Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a nuclear power plant for Bihar. After presiding over the fifth meeting of energy ministers from the eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, among others, Khattar said the Centre will provide all necessary help in setting up the nuclear plant. Khattar stated, “The Bihar government had requested the establishment of a nuclear power plant in the state. The Union government is fully prepared to provide support to the state for the project.” The minister also announced the launch of six small modular reactors (SMRs) across the country, including one in Bihar.

Noting the growing power demand in the country, he said, “We aim to set up a nuclear power plant in every state to ensure the country’s energy security.” According to him, a nuclear power plant would provide a stable energy source and boost investment, employment and technological advancement in the region.

The minister also agreed to the Bihar government’s proposal to provide an additional 500 MW of energy for six months. He said that works were underway on thermal power, solar, wind power and storage across the country.

Power vision for 2035

Khattar said works were underway on thermal power, solar, wind power and storage across the nation. He revealed that the govt had prepared a power vision for 2035 and appreciated the progress of Bihar’s govt in the power sector.