Political storm erupts in Punjab after SAD leader Majithia’s arrest: Opposition cries vendetta, AAP defends anti-drug drive

He further criticised the early morning raid at the MLA flat allotted to Majithia’s wife and fellow legislator, Ganieve Kaur Majithia. “No search warrant was brought, nor was she informed. The officials entered her bedroom and searched her almirahs. This is shameful and not the first time. Similar tactics were used against our party MLA Sukhpal Khaira. The Mann-led government’s methods are immoral. Take action if needed, but follow due process,” he said.

Bajwa also issued a caution to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating, “Mann thinks he will rule Punjab for 25 years. But others who thought the same are now out of power. Follow the rule of law this is not jungle raj.”

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira also came out in support of Majithia, condemning the raid as politically motivated. “Punjab has now turned into a police state,” he said in a Facebook video.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal took to X to draw parallels with the Emergency, tweeting, “#EmergencyIndia1975 to till today in Punjab. Same things happening to shut the voices of opposition. Congress + AAP = INDI Alliance = One & the same! Political Vendetta!”