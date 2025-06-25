Surat’s rescue failure leaves heart patient stranded in flooded street for 30 minutes

AHMEDABAD: Flood-hit Limbayat in Gujarat’s Surat turned into a crisis zone as locals remained trapped in waterlogged societies for the third straight day. Amid the chaos, 65-year-old Rahman Bhai suffered a chest pain emergency, but there was no rescue boat at the scene.

With no immediate help from the fire department, it took a staggering 30 minutes to carry him on a stretcher through waist-deep water to an ambulance. He was rushed to Smimmer Hospital, where treatment is currently underway. The flood not only paralysed rescue response, but nearly cost a life.

Surat city has plunged into a flood crisis just days into the monsoon, with torrential rains between 22 and 24 June leaving several areas waterlogged and civic systems overwhelmed. From 6 am on 23 June to noon on 24 June alone, the city recorded a staggering 17 inches of rainfall.

Continuous downpour across the district caused the Tapi River and local creeks to swell, flooding key areas like Seemada, Parvat Patiya, Sarthana, Godadara, Bhatar, Limbayat and Saniya Hemad.

In Parvat Patiya, knee-deep water stretched across 1 to 1.5 km of road, bringing traffic and pedestrian movement to a halt. Locals, desperate to get to work or run errands, resorted to hiring pedal rickshaws for as much as Rs 100 just to navigate the flooded roads. Meanwhile, numerous vehicles attempting to cross waterlogged streets were left stranded, worsening the chaos.