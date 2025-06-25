Surat’s rescue failure leaves heart patient stranded in flooded street for 30 minutes

AHMEDABAD: Flood-hit Limbayat in Gujarat’s Surat turned into a crisis zone as locals remained trapped in waterlogged societies for the third straight day. Amid the chaos, 65-year-old Rahman Bhai suffered a chest pain emergency, but there was no rescue boat at the scene.
With no immediate help from the fire department, it took a staggering 30 minutes to carry him on a stretcher through waist-deep water to an ambulance. He was rushed to Smimmer Hospital, where treatment is currently underway. The flood not only paralysed rescue response, but nearly cost a life.
Surat city has plunged into a flood crisis just days into the monsoon, with torrential rains between 22 and 24 June leaving several areas waterlogged and civic systems overwhelmed. From 6 am on 23 June to noon on 24 June alone, the city recorded a staggering 17 inches of rainfall.
Continuous downpour across the district caused the Tapi River and local creeks to swell, flooding key areas like Seemada, Parvat Patiya, Sarthana, Godadara, Bhatar, Limbayat and Saniya Hemad.
In Parvat Patiya, knee-deep water stretched across 1 to 1.5 km of road, bringing traffic and pedestrian movement to a halt. Locals, desperate to get to work or run errands, resorted to hiring pedal rickshaws for as much as Rs 100 just to navigate the flooded roads. Meanwhile, numerous vehicles attempting to cross waterlogged streets were left stranded, worsening the chaos.
In one alarming case in Mithi Bay, a patient in urgent need of medical attention was delayed by 30 minutes due to the unavailability of rescue boats. The delay in reaching a 108 ambulance highlighted a major lapse in emergency preparedness. The incident underscored the dangerous lack of medical and transport infrastructure during waterlogged conditions, putting lives at risk.
Frustration is mounting among residents, particularly as drainage systems have completely failed in the worst-hit zones. Locals are furious that even after a site visit by the Municipal Commissioner, the situation has shown no signs of improvement. Residents allege a total collapse of the civic response and accuse the administration of negligence in handling flood relief.
Surat Police, meanwhile, are working to maintain law and order. DCP Bhagirath Gadhvi confirmed that rising water levels in the upper catchments have pushed more water into Surat’s creeks, leading to further inundation. He said police are on the ground, spreading awareness, urging residents not to leave home unnecessarily, and coordinating with locals in flood-hit areas.
As floodwaters remain stagnant in several societies for the second consecutive day, the Surtis, already weary of rising waters, are now grappling with broken promises and a paralysed system. The monsoon has just begun, but the city's resilience is already under severe test.