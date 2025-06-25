'Undeclared Emergency@11': Congress hits back at Modi government

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the Modi government, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that over the past eleven years, Indian democracy has been under a systematic and dangerous five-fold assault that can be best described as 'Undeclared Emergency@11'.

The opposition party also claimed that there has been "unbridled hate speech and crackdown on civil liberties".

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that government critics have been routinely vilified, hate and bigotry is deliberately spread by the ruling establishment, protesting farmers were labelled "Khalistanis", and advocates of caste census were dismissed as "urban Naxals."

"The killers of Mahatma Gandhi are glorified. Minorities live in fear of their lives and property.

Dalits and other marginalised groups have been disproportionately targeted, and ministers making hate speeches have been rewarded with promotions," he claimed.