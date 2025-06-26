Majithia case based on political vendetta, no prior probe held: SAD

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government had violated the law by registering a disproportionate assets case against senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia without conducting either a preliminary or regular probe.

It further accused the state government of indulging in political vendetta to silence Majithia and distract the public from the failure of its Yudh Nashean De Virudh (War Against Drugs) campaign.

Senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also accused the AAP government of misleading the people of Punjab and committing contempt of court by alleging that Majithia had been arrested in a Rs 540 crore drug case.

“This is not only absurd but a bundle of lies for which the AAP leaders will be held accountable,” said Grewal, adding, “The government should explain why it has not produced a single complaint regarding the Rs 540 crore figure it concocted, either in the FIR or elsewhere.”

He further contrasted the situation with the arrests of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam, stating that in that case, specific complaints had been filed by liquor contractors alleging they paid bribes.