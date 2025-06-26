No one will be spared: Punjab CM Mann on Majithia’s arrest in drug trade case

CHANDIGARH: Without naming senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government would not spare anyone involved in the drug trade, no matter how politically strong or influential the person may be.
He said the state government had gathered “substantive and irrefutable proof” against those arrested on charges of running drug rackets and amassing wealth through drug money.
Talking to the media at the Chief Minister’s residence, Mann took on opposition parties for condemning the vigilance action against Majithia. He said he would not show any mercy in matters related to drugs and asserted that his government's drive against the menace would continue.
“No matter how politically strong or influential one may be, I will not have mercy in the matter of drugs. I am accountable to Punjabis and I am indebted to them,” he said.
On opposition parties condemning the action against Majithia, Mann said these were the same leaders who used to question the government for not taking action against big smugglers.
“With this arrest, we have begun targeting the kingpins of the drug business. Earlier, all opposition parties accused my government of only catching drug peddlers. Now that I have arrested the kingpin, they are uniting and crying political witch-hunt. Those supporting him could themselves be involved in similar illegal activities,” he said.
He added that the recent action by his government to break the backbone of the drug trade had turned the political landscape into AAP versus all other parties. “Those responsible for destroying youngsters will face the strictest punishment. Be it anyone. Even if they want to harm me.”
“Those who have so far been sent to jail in connection with drugs, 80–90 per cent of them could not secure bail,” he said.
Rejecting allegations of political vendetta, Mann said a “big crocodile in the illicit drug trade” had been arrested, and warned that another “big fish” would be caught soon.
Referring to the Majithia matter, but without naming the Akali leader, Mann said the vigilance department had followed due procedure and built a proper case.
“The mobiles, laptops and documents seized, along with investigations into his business dealings, have given us enough evidence to nail him. A proper money trail has been established,” he said.
He reiterated that regardless of how powerful those in the drug trade were, or whether they enjoyed political patronage, his government would not spare anyone.
“Earlier, we had arrested the drug suppliers and disrupted the supply lines. Now, action is being taken against those who run the entire racket,” he added.
Mann said his government has been running an anti-drugs campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh, in the state, which has now turned into a public movement. Villages are now passing resolutions that they will not allow anyone to sell drugs, he said, adding that people are lauding the drive.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on Wednesday, alleging that the former minister was involved in laundering more than ₹540 crore of “drug money.”