No one will be spared: Punjab CM Mann on Majithia’s arrest in drug trade case

CHANDIGARH: Without naming senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government would not spare anyone involved in the drug trade, no matter how politically strong or influential the person may be.

He said the state government had gathered “substantive and irrefutable proof” against those arrested on charges of running drug rackets and amassing wealth through drug money.

Talking to the media at the Chief Minister’s residence, Mann took on opposition parties for condemning the vigilance action against Majithia. He said he would not show any mercy in matters related to drugs and asserted that his government's drive against the menace would continue.

“No matter how politically strong or influential one may be, I will not have mercy in the matter of drugs. I am accountable to Punjabis and I am indebted to them,” he said.

On opposition parties condemning the action against Majithia, Mann said these were the same leaders who used to question the government for not taking action against big smugglers.

“With this arrest, we have begun targeting the kingpins of the drug business. Earlier, all opposition parties accused my government of only catching drug peddlers. Now that I have arrested the kingpin, they are uniting and crying political witch-hunt. Those supporting him could themselves be involved in similar illegal activities,” he said.