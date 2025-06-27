Mahayuti rift over Hindi as third language as Ajit Pawar opposes BJP Shiv Sena support

MUMBAI: The differences surfaced in Mahayuti alliance partners over introducing Hindi as a third language in primary schools in Maharashtra.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar taking a different stand against his own Mahayuti government, Mr Pawar said that there is no need to introduce Hindi from primary school. He said the school education department should focus on teaching Marathi as the first language from standard – I, while Hindi should be introduced from class V only.

“In the tender age, we should not put an additional burden on the students with Hindi as a third language to learn. Students should learn reading and writing in Marathi from class – I in school, while Hindi should be taught from class V,” Ajit Pawar said.

On the other hand, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde have different stands and are in favour of teaching Hindi from class – I in schools in the state.