Mahayuti rift over Hindi as third language as Ajit Pawar opposes BJP Shiv Sena support

MUMBAI: The differences surfaced in Mahayuti alliance partners over introducing Hindi as a third language in primary schools in Maharashtra.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar taking a different stand against his own Mahayuti government, Mr Pawar said that there is no need to introduce Hindi from primary school. He said the school education department should focus on teaching Marathi as the first language from standard – I, while Hindi should be introduced from class V only.
“In the tender age, we should not put an additional burden on the students with Hindi as a third language to learn. Students should learn reading and writing in Marathi from class – I in school, while Hindi should be taught from class V,” Ajit Pawar said.
On the other hand, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde have different stands and are in favour of teaching Hindi from class – I in schools in the state.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said that DCM Ajit Pawar should put his view in Hindi in cabinet meetings where decisions are taken and later implemented.
“It is good that Mr Pawar has taken the stand in favour of Marathi, but it should be aired at the right platform, then only it will have importance and relevance,” he added.
Earlier also, DCM Ajit Pawar took a different stand than his alliance partners to protect his and his party’s secular and progressive image.
Sources said that Ajit Pawar is the real politician who understands the ground reality and takes practical decisions. “The sentiment against the BJP led state government is very strong over impositions of Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra. The public opinion is building very fast and that may damage his party. And NCP as a regional force; cannot go against the sentiment of state people. Mr Pawar has to stand with pride of the state therefore he decided to take a different stand than his alliance partners over introducing Hindi from primary school,” source added requesting anonymity.