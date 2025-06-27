NCW takes suo moto cognisance of Kolkata law student gang-rape, demands swift probe

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged gang-rape of a law student within her college premises by two students and a former student in South Kolkata.

Based on the 24-year-old victim’s complaint, the police have arrested all three accused.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, expressing deep concern over the incident and directing an immediate, time-bound investigation under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

She also emphasised the importance of extending full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the survivor, along with compensation as per Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Commission has sought a detailed action-taken report within three days.

The incident comes 10 months after the rape and murder of a medical intern at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital complex.