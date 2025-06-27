Opposition yet to take call on supporting govt move to impeach Justice Varma

NEW DELHI: As the Union government is set to move an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming Monsoon session over ‘burnt cash’ controversy, the Opposition parties said they are yet to take call on signing the motion.

A three-member committee set up by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to probe allegations against Justice Varma has found “sufficient substance” in the corruption charges against him.

Congress sources said the party will hold a meeting next week and reach a decision.

At a recent parliamentary panel meeting, several MPs asked why no FIR has been lodged over the recovery of unaccounted cash from a high court judge’s residence and told the department of justice to prepare a detailed note on the matter.

While some Opposition parties contend that the SC panel report is not a ‘final one’, DMK sources say the party is of the view that the panel has indicted the judge of misconduct. “However, our party will take a decision depending on the mood of Parliament,” said an MP.

While the TMC is yet to pronounce its stand, RJD sources told this paper that the party will take a decision soon. Last month, CPI Rajya Sabha MP, P Sandosh Kumar, wrote to presidents of all parties demanding their support in initiating impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.