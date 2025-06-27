Opposition yet to take call on supporting govt move to impeach Justice Varma

NEW DELHI: As the Union government is set to move an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming Monsoon session over ‘burnt cash’ controversy, the Opposition parties said they are yet to take call on signing the motion.
A three-member committee set up by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to probe allegations against Justice Varma has found “sufficient substance” in the corruption charges against him.
Congress sources said the party will hold a meeting next week and reach a decision.
At a recent parliamentary panel meeting, several MPs asked why no FIR has been lodged over the recovery of unaccounted cash from a high court judge’s residence and told the department of justice to prepare a detailed note on the matter.
While some Opposition parties contend that the SC panel report is not a ‘final one’, DMK sources say the party is of the view that the panel has indicted the judge of misconduct. “However, our party will take a decision depending on the mood of Parliament,” said an MP.
While the TMC is yet to pronounce its stand, RJD sources told this paper that the party will take a decision soon. Last month, CPI Rajya Sabha MP, P Sandosh Kumar, wrote to presidents of all parties demanding their support in initiating impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.
Under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, a total of 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha, or 50 MPs from the Rajya Sabha are authorised to sign a motion to remove a judge. After the motion is signed and submitted to the Speaker or Chairperson, and accepted, it will go to the Chief Justice of India, and he will constitute a three-member committee on the matter.
A fire incident at Justice Varma’s residence in the national capital in March, when he was a judge at the Delhi High Court, had led to the discovery of several burnt sacks of cash at the outhouse.
Though the judge claimed ignorance about the cash, the SC-appointed committee indicted him after speaking to a number of witnesses and recording his statement.
The report said, “The half-burnt currency notes seen and found during the process of dousing of fire are highly suspicious items and more so are not of small amount or denomination which could not have been placed in the store room without the tacit or active consent of Justice Varma or his family members.”
“Therefore, it is well nigh impossible for currency to be planted in the store room of a sitting Judge, which is being monitored by static 1+4 guard and a PSO stationed at the gate at all time, apart from the fact that the house abounds with a large number of old and trusted domestic servants with over six staff quarters,” it said.