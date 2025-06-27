Uddhav, Raj Thackeray may join hands against Hindi imposition in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The BJP-led State government’s decision to introduce Hindi as the third language in primary schools may bring the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray together in defence of Marathi and the interests of the ‘Marathi manoos’.

After meeting Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray categorically rejected the government’s rationale behind the move. He asserted that if the State government were genuinely committed to fulfilling the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP), it should instead consider introducing subjects like sports and the arts at the primary school level.

Raj Thackeray hinted that during the upcoming march on July 6, scheduled to commence from Girgaum Chowpatty and culminate at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, he intends to reach out to his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, along with leaders from other political parties.

“More than personal disputes and differences, the cause of Maharashtra is paramount. The Marathi manoos is important to us,” Thackeray said earlier.