Uddhav, Raj Thackeray may join hands against Hindi imposition in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The BJP-led State government’s decision to introduce Hindi as the third language in primary schools may bring the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray together in defence of Marathi and the interests of the ‘Marathi manoos’.
After meeting Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray categorically rejected the government’s rationale behind the move. He asserted that if the State government were genuinely committed to fulfilling the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP), it should instead consider introducing subjects like sports and the arts at the primary school level.
Raj Thackeray hinted that during the upcoming march on July 6, scheduled to commence from Girgaum Chowpatty and culminate at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, he intends to reach out to his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, along with leaders from other political parties.
“More than personal disputes and differences, the cause of Maharashtra is paramount. The Marathi manoos is important to us,” Thackeray said earlier.
Thackeray said that he would personally invite all political parties and leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, to participate in the protest. “This is about showing the strength of Maharashtra and the Marathi manoos to the ruling Mahayuti government, which is attempting to impose Hindi on us. We will also appeal to Marathi artists and writers to join the protest. And we will take note of who participates and who does not. That will give us clarity,” he added.
Explaining the rationale behind selecting July 6, a Sunday for the protest, Thackeray said the day had been chosen to facilitate the participation of parents and students.
“Sunday being a holiday, it will be easier for them to join the march. We are not opposed to any language, but in Maharashtra, only Marathi will be taught from Class I. We are clear on this. I have conveyed the same to the Education Minister,” the MNS chief said.
Meanwhile, after meeting Thackeray, Education Minister Dada Bhuse held discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to brief them on the outcome of the meeting.