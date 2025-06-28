BJP leader seeks police investigation in Kolkata gang rape case, says CBI probe in RG Kar case was flawed

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP general secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul on Saturday demanded a police investigation into the Kasba rape case, stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was “not successful” in probing the RG Kar case.

Paul made the remarks during a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, where she said, “We don’t want the CBI, we want the police to conduct the investigation. Mamata Banerjee’s police, whose salaries are paid by your and my tax money, will investigate. Let the truth come out.”

Her comments drew a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which took to X to mock the BJP’s stance. “BJP Bengal MLA Agnimitra Paul declares that she and her party have NO FAITH in BJP India’s puppet agency — the CBI. She claims that the CBI FAILED to ensure justice or do their job properly in the R.G. Kar incident,” the TMC posted on X.