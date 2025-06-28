BJP leader seeks police investigation in Kolkata gang rape case, says CBI probe in RG Kar case was flawed

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP general secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul on Saturday demanded a police investigation into the Kasba rape case, stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was “not successful” in probing the RG Kar case.
Paul made the remarks during a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, where she said, “We don’t want the CBI, we want the police to conduct the investigation. Mamata Banerjee’s police, whose salaries are paid by your and my tax money, will investigate. Let the truth come out.”
Her comments drew a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which took to X to mock the BJP’s stance. “BJP Bengal MLA Agnimitra Paul declares that she and her party have NO FAITH in BJP India’s puppet agency — the CBI. She claims that the CBI FAILED to ensure justice or do their job properly in the R.G. Kar incident,” the TMC posted on X.
“Interestingly, she has now placed her trust in West Bengal police and the Kolkata police for ensuring the safety and security of women. Well Madam, good to see reality finally sinking in!” the party added.
However, the BJP’s top leadership quickly distanced itself from Paul’s statement. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar clarified that her comments were her personal opinion and not the party’s official position.
Meanwhile, the BJP hit back at the TMC over a controversial remark made by Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra in connection with the alleged rape incident. Speaking to the media, Mitra had said, “If that girl hadn’t gone, this wouldn’t have happened. If she had informed someone or taken two friends along, this could have been avoided.”
BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya condemned Mitra’s statement in a post on X. “This is victim-blaming, plain and vile. TMC has once again chosen to slander the woman — not support her — just to shield a close aide of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. Let it sink in: No woman is safe from these TMC predators. And the less said about the likes of Madan Mitra in TMC, the better. Mamata Banerjee isn’t just complicit — she is the problem,” he wrote.
The TMC later issued a statement condemning and distancing itself from Mitra's remarks.
"The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever," the party said in a post on X.
"Our stance remains resolute; we have zero tolerance for crimes against women and demand the strictest possible punishment for all those involved in this heinous crime," it added.