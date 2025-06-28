Efforts on to restore popular government in Manipur soon: Former CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said efforts are underway for setting up of a popular government in the state which is now under President's rule.

Speaking at the sidelines of a programme at BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed hope that a new government will be formed in Manipur soon.

"We are working to form a government at the earliest. We are a national party. After looking into the ground situation, I have faith that a government will be formed soon. BJP and its allies want a popular government as well. We are working for restoration of the popular government," he said.

"We, BJP, haven't criticised anybody. We are concentrating only on the present crisis. We are approaching the Central government and concerned persons to bring an amicable solution and peace in the state. In the meantime, we are also working to restore a popular government with frequent gatherings of MLAs. Everybody wants restoration of peace. Peace is compulsory. In the last seven or eight months, there have been no reports of fighting between communities," the former CM said.