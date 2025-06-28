Kolkata law student gang-rape: Police stop BJP rally; party's state chief detained

KOLKATA: A scuffle broke out between BJP workers protesting against the gang-rape incident at a city law college and the police on Saturday afternoon at Gariahat intersection in South Kolkata. The saffron party was demonstrating under the leadership of their West Bengal State President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

The BJP alleged that the police arrested a few of their workers and took them in a prison van. Majumdar was also taken in a prison van. As a result, there was a severe traffic jam in Gariahat. Commuters faced problems while returning from office and school on Saturday afternoon.

A student was allegedly gang raped in the South Calcutta Law College at Kasba on Wednesday. Four persons have been arrested so far. According to police sources, Manojit Mishra (31), a former student of the college, is the prime accused in the incident.

Alleging that Mishra is associated with the Trinamool Congress, on Saturday afternoon, the BJP workers took to the streets to protest. A huge police force was already deployed at Gariahat intersection. They allegedly prevented BJP workers from moving forward by putting up barricades there. Some BJP workers allegedly tried to break the barricades to move forward towards the Gariahat police station. Then, Majumdar and other BJP leaders were seen involved in a heated exchange of words with the Police. Thereafter, Majumdar and a few others were taken to a prison van by the police.