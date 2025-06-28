Tej Pratap hints at political comeback amid Samajwadi Party buzz in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The political corridors of Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with speculation about the future course of action of Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of former RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a brief video call between him and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

While Tej Pratap shared the conversation with the SP chief on social media, calling Akhilesh “close to my heart,” the SP leader responded with sarcasm, saying he only called back thinking it was an emergency.

Notably, Tej Pratap posted an emotional message on the microblogging site X on Wednesday, saying: “I am not alone.” He also mentioned his interaction with the SP chief, calling him a “dear family member” and expressing gratitude for the support. He added that Akhilesh’s unexpected call made him feel he was not alone in his fight—an apparent reference to his fallout with both his party and family.

Tej Pratap even posted a portion of the video call, which showed Akhilesh asking him where he planned to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. In response, Tej Pratap said he would first visit Lucknow and that he would inform Akhilesh in advance about it. The call was followed by Tej Pratap being introduced to the SP members and leaders who were present with Akhilesh in the car.

The video footage, which went viral on social media, added fuel to the speculation about Tej Pratap’s possible entry into the Samajwadi Party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SP’s first family and the RJD’s first family are related: one of Lalu Yadav’s daughters, Rajlakshmi, is married to Akhilesh Yadav’s nephew, Tej Pratap Yadav—the sitting MLA from Karhal, a seat vacated by Akhilesh after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj in 2024.