Tej Pratap Yadav clears interview for commercial pilot training

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has cleared the interview and document verification for the Ab-Initio to Commercial Pilot License (CPL) course, securing 5th rank among 18 selected candidates, as per the Bihar Directorate of Aviation’s list released on June 20.

The interview process was conducted from December 16 to 18, 2024.

Tej Pratap, recently expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad for alleged "irresponsible behaviour," has made headlines over a controversial Facebook post about being in a relationship, which he later claimed was the result of hacking.

His estranged wife Aishwarya Rai later alleged she was misled into the marriage despite his prior involvement with another woman.

Following his expulsion on May 25, Tej Pratap claimed there was a conspiracy to separate him from his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's current leader. Using Mahabharata references on social media, he insisted his loyalty to Tejashwi remains firm.

Tej Pratap, a two-term MLA and son of former CMs Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, has had a turbulent political journey, including brief cabinet roles. His removal from the party comes just months ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

