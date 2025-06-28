TMC leader arrested in connection with death of girl in bomb blast after in West Bengal's Kaliganj

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress leader was arrested in connection to a post-poll incident at Kaliganj in Nadia district in West Bengal where a Class IV student Tamanna Khatun was killed in a bomb explosion allegedly hurled by Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants on June 23. The incident did happen just before Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed secured her victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll.

The main accused, Gawal Sheikh, and his son Bimal Sheikh were arrested by police from Katwa in East Burdwan district in West Bengal on Friday night. With this, the total number of arrests in the Kaliganj incident has reached nine.

Gawal is the Trinamool booth president in Kaliganj. The FIR filed by the family after Tamanna's death had mentioned both Gawal and his son. Krishnanagar Police District Superintendent Amarnath Ke said, “Gawal Sheikh is the main accused in the Kaliganj bombing. He has been arrested. Along with him, one more person has been arrested. The search operation is going on continuously. All the accused will be arrested soon.”