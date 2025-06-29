Tokyo-bound Air India flight diverted to Kolkata due to 'persistent warm cabin temperature'

An Air India flight travelling from Tokyo to Delhi was diverted to Kolkata on Sunday after passengers and crew reported consistently high temperatures inside the cabin, the airline said.

Flight AI357, a Boeing 787 operating from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, experienced what the airline described as a "persistent warm temperature" in the cabin, prompting the crew to make a precautionary diversion to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

The aircraft landed safely at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, where it is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections to identify the cause of the issue.

In a statement, Air India confirmed the diversion.

"Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on June 29, 2025, made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks."

The airline added that ground teams in Kolkata are assisting the passengers and making alternative arrangements to help them reach Delhi as soon as possible.