AIMIM likely to form third front in poll-bound Bihar

PATNA: Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that it would form third front ahead of Bihar assembly elections in the absence of a positive response from the Opposition INDIA bloc on alignment with AIMIM.

AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman said that he was hopeful of positive response from INDIA bloc on alignment with AIMIM to defeat the BJP-led NDA in state assembly elections.

“Discussions were held on the matter, but there is no further development,” he told the media.

However, he asserted that the INDIA bloc would not be able to dethrone the NDA in Bihar if the division of secular votes was not stopped.

“A stronger alliance is required to defeat NDA in the upcoming assembly elections in the State,” the AIMIM state president said.

In response to a media query, he said that AIMIM was not invited to the meeting of the INDIA bloc subcommittee held in the state capital on June 30 to discuss the release of a common election manifesto.