Allahabad HC denies bail to man for sharing 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on social media

LUCKNOW: Observing that the judiciary’s tolerance towards cases with anti-national overtones was contributing to the rise in such incidents, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to a 62-year-old man for sharing a 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on a social media platform.

The court said his anti-national conduct did not entitle him to seek protection of his right to liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Rejecting the bail plea of Ansar Ahmad Siddique, the bench comprising Justice Siddharth said, “Commission of such offences is becoming a routine affair in this country because the courts are liberal and tolerant towards such acts of people with anti-national bent of mind. It is not a fit case for enlarging the applicant on bail at this stage.”

The court further observed, “Clearly, the act of the applicant is disrespectful to the Constitution and its ideals. His act amounts to challenging the sovereignty of India and adversely affecting the unity and integrity of the country by sharing anti-social and anti-Indian posts. The applicant is a senior citizen and his age shows that he was born in independent India. His irresponsible and anti-national conduct does not entitle him to seek protection of his right to liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

However, while denying bail, the court directed that the trial be concluded against the applicant as expeditiously as possible.

As per the FIR, the applicant had shared a post on the social media platform Facebook, making an appeal for propagating Jihad, complemented by the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The accused had also urged his community to support their Pakistani brothers. It is alleged that such a post hurt national sentiments and militated against India’s sovereignty and integrity. It had also hurt the sentiments of Indian citizens.