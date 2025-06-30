BJP slams Tejashwi's stand on Waqf Act, says his 'samajwaad' cover for 'namazwaad'

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday accused the opposition alliance of trying to turn the Constitution into a "sharia script" and using the garb of "samajwaad" (socialism) to hide its "namazwaad", as it slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for asserting that his bloc, if elected to power in Bihar, will 'throw the amended Waqf Act in dustbin'.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the INDIA bloc of the RJD-Congress-Left in Bihar has shown its absence of respect for the Constitution, as the Act was passed by Parliament and is being adjudicated in the Supreme Court.

He told reporters that the opposition alliance is driven by vote bank politics, a euphemism for its outreach to Muslim voters over the opposition to the Act from a large number of them.

Trivedi alleged that the INDIA bloc wants to enforce Sharia provisions through the back door.

States like Telangana and Karnataka are giving reservations to Muslims at the cost of quotas for Hindu OBCs, SCs and STs, and West Bengal is also trying to do it, he said.

He underlined the BJP-led NDA's commitment to the values of the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

He said, "'Samvidhan bachao' is merely a facade of these parties as their true face is 'sharia lao'. If they are in power, they will add 'namazwaad' to the Constitution's preamble. They want to turn the Constitution into a Sharia script, but we will not allow it."