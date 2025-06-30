DNA samples of Kolkata rape survivor, accused collected

KOLKATA: The investigation into the alleged gang-rape incident at a law college in Kolkata made some significant progress on Sunday when the recovered CCTV footage corroborated the sequence of incident described by the victim, Kolkata Police sources said.

According to police sources, the DNA samples have been collected from both the survivor and the three accused.

The Kolkata Police has also expanded the SIT (Special Investigation Team) from five to nine members. Among the newly added four members is a female sub-inspector.

“The incident allegedly took place on June 25 at the guard’s room of the South Calcutta Law College. Four people have been arrested so far. The complainant was taken to the spot on Saturday morning for reconstruction of the crime.

The reconstruction lasted for over two hours and was videographed,” a senior police official said on Sunday, while adding that the recovered CCTV footage from the college corroborated the sequence of incident with the victim’s complaint. “All three accused are seen at the spot in the footage,” the official informed.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Sunday visited the South Calcutta Law College, where the incident of gang-rape allegedly took place. However, she was not allowed any videography or still photography inside by the police.

She also alleged that the police could not provide her with the details of the whereabouts of the survivor. “The commission stands with her,” she said, maintaining that the NCW’s mandate is to assist a survivor as long as she wants.

The family of the survivor is not seeking a CBI investigation right now.