Kolkata gang rape case: NCW member Archana Majumdar visits law college

KOLKATA: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Sunday visited the SouthKolkata Law College, where a student was allegedly gang-raped by three persons, including an alumnus.

She claimed that the police could not provide her with the details of the whereabouts of the survivor.

"The commission stands beside her," she said, maintaining that the NCW's mandate is to assist a survivor as long as she wants.

Majumdar said that it is necessary to speak to her parents as well.

"It's a part of the investigation (by the NCW)," she said.

She said that the NCW, in such cases, speaks to the survivor as well as the parents and tries to find out what they require, including security, assistance in carrying forward her education, etc.

During her visit to the law college, Majumdar was seen having a verbal exchange with the police officers present.

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) present at the college said that apart from the NCW member, two others accompanying her were allowed to enter the campus after noting down their mobile numbers.

"No videography or still photography will be allowed inside," he said.

She later entered the campus and visited the guard room, where the alleged incident took place on June 25.

"I will report that I could not complete my job," Majumdar said.