Fourteenth judge recuses from case involving whistleblower Sanjeev Chaturvedi

DEHRADUN: In a continuing setback for whistleblowers in India, a fourteenth judge has recused herself from a case involving Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Kushwaha of Nainital stepped aside from a criminal defamation case filed by Chaturvedi, citing personal reasons linked to familial connections.

The case, filed in November 2023, concerns allegations by Chaturvedi that Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) member Manish Garg used objectionable language against him in open court on October 16, 2023. ACJM Kushwaha stated that she is related to another CAT member, D.S. Mehra, who often visits her official residence a connection she deemed sufficient grounds for her recusal.

The familial link gains further relevance as Mehra’s bench had, in October 2024, issued a criminal contempt notice against Chaturvedi for initiating the defamation case. In retaliation, Chaturvedi filed a contempt petition against Mehra in November 2024.