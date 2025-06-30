Lawyer petitions CJI to take suo moto cognizance of gang-rape of South Calcutta Law College student

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court lawyer Satyam Singh Rajpoot has petitioned the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai to take suo motu cognizance (SMC) of the brutal gangrape of a 24-year-old female law student inside the campus of the South Calcutta Law College on June 25, and transfer the probe to the CBI in the interest of a fair investigation.

The petition addresses the grave incident, the subsequent victim-shaming by public representatives, and the systemic failure to ensure the safety of legal professionals, particularly women advocates.

In a copy of the suo motu petition accessed by TNIE, Rajpoot requested the CJI for "urgent judicial intervention", and sought action against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra for insensitive comments directed towards the survivor.

"Victim-shaming by public figures, such as, Senior TMC leaders, Shri Kalyan Banerjee, MP, and Shri Madan Mitra, MLA, have made derogatory public statements that shame the victim and undermine the rule of law, creating a chilling effect on the legal fraternity and deterring victims from seeking justice," the plea said.

The plea sought for immediate judicial intervention and court-monitored CBI investigation to ensure an impartial and time-bound probe, free from political influence.