Lawyer petitions CJI to take suo moto cognizance of gang-rape of South Calcutta Law College student

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court lawyer Satyam Singh Rajpoot has petitioned the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai to take suo motu cognizance (SMC) of the brutal gangrape of a 24-year-old female law student inside the campus of the South Calcutta Law College on June 25, and transfer the probe to the CBI in the interest of a fair investigation.
The petition addresses the grave incident, the subsequent victim-shaming by public representatives, and the systemic failure to ensure the safety of legal professionals, particularly women advocates.
In a copy of the suo motu petition accessed by TNIE, Rajpoot requested the CJI for "urgent judicial intervention", and sought action against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra for insensitive comments directed towards the survivor.
"Victim-shaming by public figures, such as, Senior TMC leaders, Shri Kalyan Banerjee, MP, and Shri Madan Mitra, MLA, have made derogatory public statements that shame the victim and undermine the rule of law, creating a chilling effect on the legal fraternity and deterring victims from seeking justice," the plea said.
The plea sought for immediate judicial intervention and court-monitored CBI investigation to ensure an impartial and time-bound probe, free from political influence.
"There should be immediate protection for the victim, her family, witnesses, and legal representatives. Comprehensive safety measures in educational institutions, including mandatory CCTV surveillance, women safety cells, and regular security audits should be made. Interim compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the victim’s medical treatment, rehabilitation, and legal expenses," the letter petition said.
Rajpoot has also sought action against public representatives shaming the survivor. He also sought expedited implementation of the Aparajita Bill to strengthen laws against sexual offences in West Bengal.
Drawing parallels with the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, Rajpoot stressed a disturbing pattern of violence against professionals in West Bengal and the failure of state authorities to ensure justice, violating Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.
This petition not only sought justice for the victim but also aims to institute systemic reforms to protect the legal fraternity and uphold the integrity of India’s justice delivery system. Rajpoot urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of this matter to restore public confidence and ensure accountability.