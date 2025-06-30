Monsoon covers India nine days ahead of schedule; IMD warns of heavy rain, flash flood risk

NEW DELHI: The Southwest Monsoon fully covered the entire nation on June 29, earlier than the normal date of July 8. This marks the fourth-earliest arrival of Southwest Monsoon (SWM) winds across the country in the past 26 years. Last year, the monsoon covered the whole country on July 2.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the SWM arrived nine days earlier than its typical completion date. Additionally, it reached the country eight days ahead of schedule, on June 1.

The IMD also predicted above-normal rainfall for the country, expecting over 108% of the Long Period Average (LPA) from June to September. This increase in rainfall is likely to boost the sowing of Kharif crops and help ease food inflation in the coming months.

Data shows that in the last 26 years, the monsoon covered the entire country in June in the years 2013 and 2016 (June 16), 2018 (June 29), and 2005 (June 30).

Furthermore, in the past 26 years, there have been four instances when the monsoon coverage dates for Delhi and the entire nation coincided. These occurred in 2020 (June 26), 2018 (June 29), 2015 (June 26), and 2005 (June 30).

The IMD stated that the monsoon further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the entire Delhi region on June 29, 2025.

It has forecast heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over many parts of Northwest, Central, East, and Northeast India during the next seven days, with isolated extremely heavy falls expected over Jharkhand on June 29 and 30, and Odisha on June 29.

The prediction of heavy rainfall may cause a flash flood risk over several watersheds in southern and eastern Himachal Pradesh, across Uttarakhand, and parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, including the Yamunanagar district, in the next 24 hours.

Additionally, the IMD has issued a flash flood warning for North Odisha, southern West Bengal, and adjoining areas of Jharkhand.