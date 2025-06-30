Red alert for heavy rainfall shuts schools in four Himachal districts; 44 dead this monsoon

CHANDIGARH: A red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Himachal Pradesh has prompted the state government to announce the closure of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in four districts Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan.

In a separate incident, a five-storey building collapsed in the Bhattakufar area of Shimla early today. Fortunately, there were no casualties as the building had been evacuated the previous night.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, one person each drowned in Una and Bilaspur districts, while another died after falling from a height in Shimla. As of this evening, 259 roads remain blocked across the state 139 in Mandi, 92 in Sirmaur, 20 in Kullu, four in Una, three in Solan, and one in Kinnaur district. In addition, 614 electricity transformers and 130 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Three people died in the last 24 hours, taking the total monsoon-related death toll in the state to 44 so far, and 82 have been injured.

The causes of death include flash floods (8), drowning (6), snake bites (2), electrocution (2), falling from steep rocks (4), and road accidents (21).