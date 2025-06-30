TMC serves notice to MLA Madan Mitra over 'misogynistic' comments

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday issued a show cause notice to its Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra over his controversial comments on the Kasba rape incident.

This comes amid a verbal clash between MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra that began with the former’s remarks on the assault. Mitra’s remark came a day after Banerjee expressed similar views, putting the party in a difficult spot.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Trinamool had distanced itself from the remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee took a jibe at Moitra, who married former Puri MP Pinaki Mishra at a palace in Berlin.

In a retort, Moitra wrote, “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.”