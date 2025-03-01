HM Shah directs officials to ensure free movement on all roads in violence-hit Manipur

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Amit Shah on Saturday issued directions to the administration and security forces in Manipur to ensure free movement of people on all roads in the troubled state, which is under President’s Rule, beginning March 8, officials said.

While chairing a high-level security review meeting on violence-hit Manipur, the Home Minister has also given instructions to the state authorities to take strict action against anyone attempting to obstruct movement on the roads, they said.

The meeting, which was held here, mainly discussed ways and means to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, which has been struggling with ethnic violence since May 2023.

The Home Minister chaired the first such review meeting since the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

Later in a statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, the Home Minister instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to make Manipur drug-free by dismantling narcotic trade networks in the state.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, Security Advisor, Manipur and senior officers of the MHA, Army and Manipur administration.