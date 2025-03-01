Indore police bust digital arrest racket; seize data of 20,000 pensioners, scripted fraud speeches

Bhopal: The Indore Police Crime Branch has dismantled two major digital arrest fraud rackets operating in different parts of the country, seizing a massive database containing private details of 20,000 pensioners in Indore.

The police also recovered ten diaries with scripted fraud speeches used to extort victims and three registers documenting thousands of SIM cards linked to the scam.

One of the rackets was run from a fake call centre in the Nehru Nagar area of Delhi, primarily targeting senior citizens nationwide. The other racket, with key players based in Telangana and Rajasthan, defrauded people across India using the same digital arrest scam.

Both rackets had extorted money from two women in Indore in 2024. The Delhi-based operation swindled Rs 46 lakh from a 65-year-old woman by impersonating officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September 2024. Meanwhile, the Telangana-Rajasthan network extorted Rs 12.10 lakh from a young professional in Indore in May 2024.

Last year, in connection with the Rs 46 lakh fraud, the Indore police arrested a father-son duo from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. They ran madrasas and allowed the fraudsters to use their bank accounts to stash the extorted money in exchange for a 50 per cent commission. Their interrogation led police to the fake call centre in Delhi’s Nehru Nagar.