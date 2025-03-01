Kolkata Tangra family deaths: 'Prasun slashed wrists of wife, sister-in-law after his brother mixed sedatives in kheer'

KOLKATA: In the Kolkata triple murder case, which was claimed to be a "suicide pact," the brothers Pranay and Prasun Dey have confessed to the police that Pranay, the elder of the brothers, mixed sedatives in the kheer the previous night while Prasun slashed the wrists of his wife and sister-in-law the next day.

Prasun's wife, sister-in-law and his daughter were found dead in their Tangra house in Kolkata on February 18.

Police started investigating the case after the brothers were injured when they, along with Pranay’s son, rammed their car into a concrete pillar on EM Bypass in east Kolkata.

Pranay told the police that it was an attempted suicide and that their wives had also died by suicide at their house as “the family, which ran a leather business, suffered financial loss and debts”.

Later, the bodies of the two women and the 15-year-old girl were recovered from separate rooms on the third floor of the four-storey house in Tangra.

Police verified statements given by the injured brothers and the boy, but were waiting for the postmortem examination report as there were some gaps which need to be plugged, said an officer.

The autopsy report said that the two women died due to haemorrhage shock while the 15-year-old died due to poison, confirming that the injuries found on the bodies were homicidal in nature.

“Prasun Dey has confessed that it was he who slashed the wrists of the two women – wife Romi and sister-in-law Sudeshna, while his elder brother Pranay confessed to have mixed the sedatives (sleeping pills and anti-hypertensive tablets) in the kheer, which the family members ate on the night of February 17,” said a senior Indian police service (IPS) officer.

The IPS officer added that Prasun, however, denied killing his teenage daughter.