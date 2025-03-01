PM Modi calls agriculture key to development; highlights rural prosperity, investment in farmers

NEW DELHI: ‘India considers agriculture as the first engine of development and giving farmers a place of pride’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, while participating a post-Budget Webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity.

Outlining his government’s priorities in governance, he said that the government is working towards two big goals simultaneously, the development of agriculture sector and the prosperity of villages.

“The government has announced ‘PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ in the budget and under this, focus will be on the development of 100 districts with the lowest agriculture productivity in the country”, PM Modi said. He also dwelt upon the ways the government is ensuring maximum investment in horticulture, dairy and fishery sectors with several schemes running for their inclusive and balanced growths.

The PM Modi cited as the government decision for the formation of Makhana Board in Bihar, adding that his government was committed to making the rural economy prosperous.

“Under the PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, crores of poor people are being given houses, the ownership scheme has given ‘Records of Rights to Property owners'", he said. He also added in the Webinar Rs 3.75 lakh crore has been released directly to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme since its launch.

“Our resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat is very clear and together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered” he asserted. He also reiterated the government’s committed to ensure no farmer is left behind in development.

Citing data, he said that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, started six years ago, has provided nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore to farmers and the amount was directly transferred into the accounts of 11 crore farmers. He claimed further that a farmer-centric digital infrastructure has been created to ensure the benefits of this scheme reach farmers across the country without any intermediaries or leakages.