Haryana's civic elections see 46 per cent voter turnout across key municipalities

CHANDIGARH: About 46 percent of the more than 5.1 million eligible voters in Haryana cast their votes in the civic elections held today.

The voting was held to elect mayors and members for all wards of seven Municipal Corporations (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar) across 19 districts of Haryana, excluding Panchkula, Rohtak, and Rewari. Voters also elected presidents and members for all wards of four Municipal Councils (Ambala Sadar, Pataudi, Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa) and 21 Municipal Committees. Additionally, by-elections were held for the post of Mayor in the Ambala and Sonepat Municipal Corporations.

There were a total of 51,06134 voters in all these institutions. In the by-election for the Mayor, less enthusiasm was seen among the voters in Ambala Municipal Corporation and Sonipat Municipal Corporation. Similarly, the voting percentage was very low in Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and Gurugram.

In Faridabad, the turnout was approximately 40 per cent, while in the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, it stood at 41 per cent. In Farukh Nagar, the turnout was 77per cent, and in Sohana, it was 36 per cent. The Manesar Municipal Corporation recorded a 65 cent turnout, while Sonepat Municipal Corporation saw a lower turnout of 29 per cent. However, the Municipal Corporation of Rohtak had a turnout of 53 per cent. In Ambala district, the turnout was nearly 32 per cent in Ambala, 52.3 per cent in Ambala Sadar, and 67.3 per cent in Barara.