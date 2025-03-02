Polling underway for municipal elections in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Polling was underway for election of mayors and all ward members in seven municipal corporations and some other municipalities of Haryana on Sunday, officials said.

Voting is being held for the election of mayors and all ward members in seven municipal corporations of Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar.

Additionally, by-elections for the post of mayor in Ambala and Sonipat municipal corporations, are also taking place.

The voting is being held from 8 am to 6 pm.

Similarly, elections are being conducted for the president and all ward members of four municipal councils of Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa.

Bye-election is also being held for the post of president in municipal council Sohna, district Gurugram.