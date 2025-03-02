Uttarakhand avalanche: Four more bodies recovered, death toll at eight as rescue operation ends

DEHRADUN: Rescue teams in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district recovered four more bodies on Sunday after an avalanche struck a BRO camp in Mana village on Friday, raising the death toll to eight as authorities continue the search for one missing laborer.
The Army has been conducting the search operations using Ground-Penetrating Radar (GPR) brought in from Delhi along with the help of sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and helicopters. Three army units have been deployed for patrolling and search efforts.
Sunday's rescue efforts began with the recovery of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worker’s body, followed by two more. Later, the final missing worker’s body was also recovered.
"We are committed to finding the remaining workers," a rescue official said earlier in the day, highlighting the determination of the teams despite challenging weather conditions.
Rescue teams began the operations aiming to locate three missing containers where the laborers were staying. "Five containers have been traced, but three remain unaccounted for due to snow depths exceeding six feet," said District Disaster Management Officer Nand Kishore Joshi.
Notably, the avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5.30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying 55 workers inside eight containers and a shed, the Army said.
Thirty-three of them were rescued by Friday night and 17 on Saturday. Rain and snowfall had thwarted rescue efforts.
The number of avalanche-hit labourers had also been revised from 55 to 54 as one of them from Himachal Pradesh, who was on unauthorised leave without telling his employers, has reached home safely.
"The sudden avalanche left the workers with no time to react, burying them under a massive pile of snow," a disaster management official said.
"On the first day alone, we managed to rescue around 32 workers," an official said. By Saturday morning, 14 more were rescued, while four bodies were recovered, the official added.
Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava, PRO (Defence) in Dehradun, said, "One more body has been recovered by the Army from the snow during the ongoing search operation. The body is being transported to the Mana post."
Army doctors said 46 workers have been brought to the military hospital in Joshimath, while one with a spinal chord injury was airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. Three of them are critical, Lt Col DS Maldhya said.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre here to take an update on the rescue operation.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "The ground penetrating radar (GPR) system is being sent to the avalanche site and help of modern tools like thermal imaging camera and victim locating camera are being taken to trace the labourers still missing. The weather may turn bad on Monday again. The effort is to trace the missing on Sunday itself."
In a post on X, Dhami said he has instructed officials to expedite the ongoing operation.
"The Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other relief and rescue teams are working on a war footing at the site of the incident," he said.
Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that an Mi-17 helicopter is waiting in Dehradun to fly the GPR system to the avalanche site, he said.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams with a sniffer dogs have arrived at the avalanche site to help in the search and rescue efforts, he said.
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in C, Central Command, and Lt Gen D G Mishra, GOC, Uttar Bharat, are at the avalanche site to monitor the rescue operations.
Six helicopters—three of the Indian Army Aviation Corps, two of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a civil chopper hired by the Army—have been engaged in the operation.
Located three kilometres from Badrinath, Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.
Army officials said the rescue operation on Saturday was mostly carried out by the Army and IAF helicopters as the approach road was blocked by snow at several points, making vehicular movement nearly impossible.
The priority is to bring the rescued workers to the Army hospital in Jyotirmath and look for the four missing workers, they said.
If weather permits, specialised RECCO radars, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), quadcopters and avalanche rescue dogs will be pressed into service to trace the missing workers, Lt Gen.Sengupta said.
"Everything depends on the weather," he added.
More than 200 personnel from the disaster management authority, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, IAF, district administration, health department and fire brigade are engaged in the rescue operations, he said.