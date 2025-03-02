Uttarakhand avalanche: Four more bodies recovered, death toll at eight as rescue operation ends

DEHRADUN: Rescue teams in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district recovered four more bodies on Sunday after an avalanche struck a BRO camp in Mana village on Friday, raising the death toll to eight as authorities continue the search for one missing laborer.

The Army has been conducting the search operations using Ground-Penetrating Radar (GPR) brought in from Delhi along with the help of sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and helicopters. Three army units have been deployed for patrolling and search efforts.

Sunday's rescue efforts began with the recovery of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worker’s body, followed by two more. Later, the final missing worker’s body was also recovered.

"We are committed to finding the remaining workers," a rescue official said earlier in the day, highlighting the determination of the teams despite challenging weather conditions.

Rescue teams began the operations aiming to locate three missing containers where the laborers were staying. "Five containers have been traced, but three remain unaccounted for due to snow depths exceeding six feet," said District Disaster Management Officer Nand Kishore Joshi.

Notably, the avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5.30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying 55 workers inside eight containers and a shed, the Army said.

Thirty-three of them were rescued by Friday night and 17 on Saturday. Rain and snowfall had thwarted rescue efforts.

The number of avalanche-hit labourers had also been revised from 55 to 54 as one of them from Himachal Pradesh, who was on unauthorised leave without telling his employers, has reached home safely.

"The sudden avalanche left the workers with no time to react, burying them under a massive pile of snow," a disaster management official said.