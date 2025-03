As the weather cleared up on Saturday morning, the Army and ITBP personnel resumed operations, District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said. Six helicopters, including three of the Army aviation, two of air force and one civil copter hired by the Army were pressed into rescue efforts, Army PRO Lt Col Manish Shrivastava said.

Located 3 km from Badrinath, Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in C Central Command and Lt Gen D G Mishra, GOC Uttar Bharat, reached the avalanche site to monitor rescue operations.

Lt Gen Sengupta said movement by road is impossible as roads are clogged by snow. The Badrinath-Joshimath highway is blocked at 15-20 places, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami to take stock of the rescue operations. The deceased were identified as Mahendra Pal and Jitendra Singh from Himachal Pradesh, Manjeet Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Alok Yadav from Uttarakhand.

