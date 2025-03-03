Bihar govt's budget for 2025-26 fiscal written with 'ink of lies', says LoP Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, criticised the budget presented by the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, calling it written with the 'ink of lies'.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a budget of Rs 3.17 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal in the Assembly.

Reacting to the budget, Tejashwi said that while the budget has been presented, revenue is not coming in.

Calling the budget exaggerated, the former Deputy Chief Minister said, “Budget jhooth ki syahi se likha hua hai” (the budget has been written with the 'ink of lies'). He referred to several issues that were not mentioned in the budget.

He alleged that no stadium had been built in the state in the last 10 years, yet the government has proposed building an outdoor stadium in every block.